‘No doubt’ that crucial U.S. fiscal stimulus is coming, IMF managing director says

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, told CNBC Thursday that she has "no doubt" the U.S. will implement a new economic stimulus package that will help reduce the current uncertainties for the global economy.

The IMF boss said that the impact of a U.S. stimulus package would be much-needed positive whenever it's introduced, adding that if it were implemented earlier it would "provide a boost to certainty and certainty is something we do need in this crisis."

Georgieva was speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore during an IMF World Bank panel on Thursday, alongside European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Indonesia's Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, board chair of the Vaccine Alliance, known as GAVI.

Georgieva said the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy, along with the government's fiscal policy, were the "two levers" managing the U.S. economy and that it was "best if they are used together in combination."

"We have to recognize that in the first round of action that was done very effectively and of course, it would be highly desirable that the fiscal lever is also put in place," she said.