It's Tax Day for procrastinators. Here are 3 ways your tax return can help you save

This year, don't just cram your completed 2019 income tax return into a drawer. Use it as a guideline to help you save more money.

Oct. 15 is the deadline for taxpayers who sought additional time to complete the prior year's return. Bear in mind, the taxes you owed for 2019 should have been paid by July 15 — the new deadline the Treasury Department set due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 12 million taxpayers asked the taxman for more time to get their paperwork in, according to data from the IRS.

You probably don't want to take another look at your return after you've submitted it, but take a minute to review the outcome with your tax professional or your financial advisor.

More from Smart Tax Planning:

Four states are voting to legalize and tax marijuana sales

Maximize your tax savings at work with these employee benefits

Got a subsidy to buy health insurance? It could bite you at tax time

It could save you a few extra bucks next year and beyond.

"The way I look at it, the return is a checklist for you," said CPA Paula McMillan, a member of the American Institute of CPAs' personal financial specialist committee. McMillan is also a certified financial planner and wealth management advisor with the Stearns Financial Group in Greensboro, North Carolina.

"Your income is being brought together on your tax return, so it's a great place to start," she said. "What's just as important are the supporting documents you have with your tax return."

Here are three ways your tax return can help you save going forward: