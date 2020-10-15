Biden says Trump is 'going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at me,' after Hunter Biden stories spark Facebook, Twitter backlash

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at United Association (UA) Plumbers Local 27 in Erie, PA, October 10, 2020.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden warned campaign donors on Thursday that President Donald Trump is "going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at me" during the 19 days remaining before Election Day.

Biden told attendees that he expects additional "lies and distortion" to be directed at him by the Trump campaign.

Biden spoke a day after The New York Post ran a series of articles claiming that he had met with a Ukrainian energy executive at the behest of his son Hunter Biden who was a board member of the executive's company, Burisma. The supposed meeting allegedly came months before then-Vice President Biden pressured Ukraine government officials to fire a prosecutor who purportedly was investigating the company.

The claim that the prosecutor was conducting such a probe at the time has been debunked.

Biden did not mention the Post's report at Thursday's event but did refer to "misinformation" about him.

"I know these are anxious times," Biden told the fundraising attendees.

"I appreciate everything you're doing for the campaign," he said. "We have 19 days left, and you know, he's going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at me."

But, he added, "I think you've put me in a position to be able to respond in real time in a way that we can compete."

Biden and a leading Democratic fundraising site have significantly outraised a Republican site in the recently finished financial quarter, yet another sign of trouble for Trump, who is badly trailing Biden in national polls.

Biden has denied speaking with his son about Hunter's work for Burisma, and the Biden campaign said there is no record of such a meeting.

A copy of the computer hard drive supposedly owned by Hunter Biden that is the basis for the Post's report was given to the newspaper by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.