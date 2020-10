This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

Stocks still in a mild payback phase after three weeks of gains turned investor attitudes and positioning a bit too aggressive. S&P 500 came into the week a bit overbought, up 300 points (or >9%) since the Sept. 23 low, with traders having gone from irrationally fearing the election to deciding it would be bullish no matter how it turned out.