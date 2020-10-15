Investment in space companies bounced back in the third quarter from the COVID-19 lull, report says

A Falcon rocket launches a Starlink mission in October 2020. SpaceX

The space application and distribution layers also brought in $1.2 billion and $102 million, respectively. That represents slower growth than the previous quarters, when both layers brought in the bulk of this year's space investment. Despite the slower growth, the distribution layer has seen even the largest U.S. tech companies join in – such as Microsoft's Azure Orbital satellite service, which seeks to compete with Amazon's AWS Ground Station service. "The increased involvement of these tech companies will service as yet another catalyst for growth in this sector," Anderson wrote. "In the same way that every company today is a technology company, the companies of tomorrow will be space companies."

NASA doles out over $370 million in space tech awards

An Electron rocket gets ready to launch. Rocket Lab

Space Capital's latest quarterly report comes a day after NASA awarded more than $370 million in fixed price contracts to 14 companies to develop various space technologies. Although the NASA contracts technically come in the fourth quarter, and would not be counted under Space Capital's investment criteria, the awards represent the U.S. space agency's continued support for a growing field of companies.

SpaceX's prototype Starship launches in a short first flight test at the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas. SpaceX