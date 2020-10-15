UK to impose tougher coronavirus restrictions on London, reports say

Cyclists travel in a cycle lane along the Embankment in central London on May 16, 2020.

LONDON — The U.K. government will soon impose tougher coronavirus restrictions on London, according to multiple media reports, in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of the disease.

The U.K.'s capital city will reportedly move to a so-called "high" alert level from midnight on Friday, up from the current "medium" alert level.

It means people in Europe's richest city will soon be unable to meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in public.

The government's guidelines for a "high" alert level also bans people meeting in a group of more than six outside, including in a garden or other space, and says people should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible.