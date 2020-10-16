Skip Navigation
LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus live updates: Pfizer targets November for vaccine emergency use; Gottlieb says Trump should tout masks

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Daily new U.S. cases of the coronavirus, as a seven-day average, have been growing since Oct. 5 and topped 53,405 as of Thursday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Average daily new infections are 14% higher than a week ago, CNBC's analysis shows. The European Central Bank is prepared to impose further economic stimulus amid an upsurge of cases in Europe. Yet, negotiations of a U.S. stimulus deal have been deadlocked for weeks.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 38.9 million
  • Global deaths: At least 1.09 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 7.98 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 217,717