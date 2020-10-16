Coronavirus live updates: Pfizer targets November for vaccine emergency use; Gottlieb says Trump should tout masks

Daily new U.S. cases of the coronavirus, as a seven-day average, have been growing since Oct. 5 and topped 53,405 as of Thursday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Average daily new infections are 14% higher than a week ago, CNBC's analysis shows. The European Central Bank is prepared to impose further economic stimulus amid an upsurge of cases in Europe. Yet, negotiations of a U.S. stimulus deal have been deadlocked for weeks.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: