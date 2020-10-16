Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Costco, Chipotle, Netflix & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Jefferies upgraded Chewy to buy from hold.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Clorox to neutral from overweight.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Caterpillar to overweight from equal weight.
  • Jefferies upgraded Costco to buy from hold.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla to $333 from $272.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Netflix to $670 from $575.
  • Credit Suisse raised its price target on Chipotle to $1,500 from $1,250.
  • Evercore ISI resumed T-Mobile as outperform.
  • R5 Capital upgraded Campbell Soup to buy from hold.
  • Jefferies downgraded Wynn to hold from buy.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: