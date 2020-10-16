Here are Morgan Stanley's top picks for the earnings season

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Morgan Stanley believes earnings hit the bottom in the second quarter and the current reporting season offers good buying opportunities for investors.

The bank's chief U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson said the consensus of a 21% drop in S&P 500 earnings would be a large enough improvement to confirm the second quarter was the trough quarter for this cycle. The S&P 500 earnings declined by 30.6% in the previous quarter, according to Refinitiv.

The bank highlighted 15 names that its analysts have high conviction about going into earnings season. The firm's analysts believe that one or more imminent events will drive share price materially over the next 15 to 60 days.