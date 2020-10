A Tesla Inc. vehicle charges at a charging station in San Mateo, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla based on higher-than-expected vehicle delivery numbers, although analyst Adam Jonas continues to hold an equal-weight rating on the stock.

He lifted his base case target on Tesla from $272 to $333, which is roughly 26% below where shares closed on Thursday.