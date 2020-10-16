Morgan Stanley says India stocks are 'attractive' relative to other emerging markets

SINGAPORE — Indian stocks have been outperforming other emerging markets for nearly six months and could continue to do so if supportive measures are in place, according to Morgan Stanley.

The outperformance began in April but the market's short-term performance remains hinged to global factors, the U.S. investment bank said in a Oct. 9 report.

"We have been arguing that for this outperformance to be sustained, India needs to continue to deliver policy that lifts India's potential growth in the eyes of market participants," Ridham Desai, equity strategist, and Sheela Rathi, equity analyst, said in the report.

The MSCI India Index, which focuses on both large and mid-cap segments, is up 39.36% between mid-April till Oct. 14 versus a 26.7% increase in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon. Meanwhile, the more narrowly focused Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are up 34.28% and 34.12% respectively.

Three factors have helped India's strong performance: an improving policy environment, corporate response to the pandemic and "an attractive starting point of valuations," the bank said.

Morgan Stanley said differentiated policies such as a large corporate tax cut, recent changes to the labor law and agricultural marketing as well as manufacturing incentives helped India's performance.

Companies have also responded to the pandemic with measures that put them in a better position ahead of a recovery. "Indian companies have used the pandemic dislocations to prepare for the next growth cycle by cutting costs (earnings coming ahead of expectations), raising capital to either boost growth or mitigate tail risks and undertaking mergers, acquisitions and restructuring," the analysts said.

Finally, valuations are looking attractive relative to other emerging markets, as well as relative to India's own macro factors such as GDP and money supply. However, relative to bond yields, Indian equities appear fully valued and may not be as attractive.