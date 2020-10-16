'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk reacts to your home offices: 'This looks sad'

Millions of Americans have been working from home this year, creating office spaces in bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms. But not all workspaces are conducive to productive, stress-free days.

CNBC Make It enlisted the help of "Queer Eye" design expert Bobby Berk to review a sampling of our audience's home workspaces. In addition to his work on the popular Netflix show, Berk regularly tackles residential, commercial and hospitality spaces and has a lifestyle brand.

Berk offers tips on how to upgrade each space, with the ultimate goal of making viewers feel happier and look better on all of those Zoom calls.

But he doesn't hold back: His feedback is direct and to the point. "This looks sad...I would be very depressed," he says about a minimal white desk against a blank wall with a floor lamp right behind it.

It's not all bad though. "I do have to say, I really respect how clean and tidy it is," he adds.

To improve the space, Berk recommends adding a little personality. "You need a happy space for work, and although a really tidy place might make you happy, as much as we're at home now, maybe [add] a plant, maybe [add] a picture of a partner or a child or a dog or a friend."

Although Berk loves the clean look, a couple of personal items would make it less work and more play, he says.

Watch the video above for Berk's tips on how to add personality to your home office, including the best paint color to relieve anxiety.

