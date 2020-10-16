Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal to exclude undocumented immigrants from Census count used to determine congressional districts

The Supreme Court said Friday that it will hear arguments next month on an appeal by the Trump administration that seeks to exclude the tally of undocumented immigrants in the United States from the Census data used to calcuate the apportionment of congressional districts.

A federal appeals court in July had blocked the Trump administration from excluding undocumented residents from that calculation.

The Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments in the case for Nov. 30.

The high court recently said it would continue hearing cases remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic for at least the rest of the calendar year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.