This map shows which states guarantee time off from work to vote

With Election Day on Nov. 3 fast-approaching, Americans across the country are preparing their voting plans. The coronavirus pandemic has made such plans all the more important and many states are reporting record-breaking numbers of early voters and mail-in voters.

White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he plans to vote in person, telling Yahoo! News that the process is safe so long as voters and polling places follow proper guidelines such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

Another consideration workers have to weigh is when to vote. The Centers for Disease Control suggests people plan to go vote during off-peak hours, like in the mid-morning, or during the early voting period.

Many workers must also navigate getting time away from work to vote. According to Ballotpedia, during the 2020 election cycle, 28 states require employers give employees time off to vote.