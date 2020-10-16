Skip Navigation
U.S. Treasury yields move lower as traders monitor stimulus talks

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • The IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC on Thursday that she has "no doubt" the U.S. will implement a new economic stimulus package.    
  • There are no Treasury auctions scheduled.

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday morning as traders monitored U.S. stimulus talks.

At around 2:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell above 60 basis points to trade at 0.7290%. At the same time, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also dropped about 20 basis points to trade at 1.5054%. Yields move inversely to prices. Higher yields suggest higher risk but also higher returns for investors.

Traders are monitoring discussions over further fiscal stimulus in the U.S. The IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC on Thursday that she has "no doubt" the U.S. will implement a new economic stimulus package.    

Treasurys

On the data front, there will be retail sales at 8:30 a.m. ET; industrial production numbers at 9:15 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET.

There will also be a few Fed speeches this Friday: St. Louis Fed President James Bullard will participate in a webinar at 9:35 a.m. ET and New York Fed President John Williams will also address an audience virtually at 9:45 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled.