What to watch today: Stocks set to open higher after three-day drop

VF Corporation (VFC), behind North Face and other apparel brands, reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit of 67 cents per share. Revenue also beat. VF said its results were helped by a 44% increase in digital revenue and improvement in China. VF also announced a dividend increase of a penny to 49 cents per share. Bank of New York Mellon (BK) reported quarterly profit of 98 cents per share, 4 cents above estimates, with revenue also above forecasts. Provisions for credit losses fell to $9 million in the third quarter from $143 million in the second quarter. CIT Group (CIT) and First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) announced an all-stock merger which will see CIT stockholders receive 0.0620 shares of First Citizens for each share of CIT they now own. The combined entity will be the 19th largest U.S. bank as measured by assets. Intuitive Surgical reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share, beating estimates. Revenue also exceeded forecasts. The company said that while procedures using its da Vinci surgical robot system have staged a significant rebound, a resurgence of Covid-19 in some areas has had an adverse impact on procedure volumes. Schlumberger (SLB), an oilfield services company, reported adjusted quarterly profit of 16 cents per share, 3 cents above estimate. But revenue came in below projections. Results were impacted by reduced drilling and rig activity in North America, although profit margins improved from the prior quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) raised its fiscal 2021 outlook, saying Covid-19 prompted an acceleration in the need for remote work solutions and that this trend has provided a significant opportunity for the company. Ford Motor (F) reported a 25% year-over-year increase in China sales, the second straight quarterly increase after three years of decline. Supermarket operator Albertsons (ACI) won a bankruptcy auction for more than two dozen Kings and Balducci's grocery stores with a bid of $96.4 million. A bankruptcy court must still approve the sale. The fund at Blackstone (BX) that holds BioMed Realty Trust sold it to another Blackstone fund for $14.6 billion. The original fund would have been eventually required to exit its holdings and return all money to investors. But those investors wanted to continue to own BioMed, and the new fund can hold it indefinitely.

