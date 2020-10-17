This is what a $52 million Hamptons beach house looks like

A beachfront property recently listed for $52.5 million offers a glimpse of what life is like on the stretch of road in the Hamptons known as "Billionaire Lane," due to its especially wealthy residents.

The seven-bedroom stucco mansion sits on a roughly 3-acre property that features amenities such as a 35-foot pool and hot tub with views of the ocean, tennis court and detached two-car garage with a studio, according to a listing from The Corcoran Group.