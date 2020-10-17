This is what a $52 million Hamptons beach house looks like

A beachfront property recently listed for $52.5 million offers a glimpse of what life is like on the stretch of road in the Hamptons known as "Billionaire Lane," due to its especially wealthy residents.
The seven-bedroom stucco mansion sits on a roughly 3-acre property that features amenities such as a 35-foot pool and hot tub with views of the ocean, tennis court and detached two-car garage with a studio, according to a listing from The Corcoran Group.
The Southampton, New York home also features a pool terrace with a cabana bath, wood decks and wrap around porches that offer views of the ocean and the property's 200 feet of private beach.
Built in 1996 by the architectural firm Beyer Blinder Belle — which restored the Empire State Building and Grand Central Terminal — the home's roof has a unique wood-shingle design meant to evoke the thatched roof of an English country cottage.
Inside the nearly 6,000-square-foot home there is a curved staircase in the foyer leading up to a 42-foot-long second-floor living room, which opens out into a raised wood balcony with sweeping views of the beach and Atlantic Ocean.
The home features no fewer than six fireplaces as well as multiple bars, and a wine closet.
The third-floor master bedroom also has its own balcony with an ocean view, along with walk-in closets, a fireplace and a 60-square-foot tiled bathroom with arched ceiling.
Located on Southampton's Meadow Lane, the home reportedly belongs to Phyllis Pressman, the wife of the late Barneys New York chairman Fred Pressman.
Just down the road, Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder and CEO of the hedge fund Citadel, reportedly bought a beach home worth as much as $100 million from fashion icon Calvin Klein in June.
