Coronavirus pandemic may make it easier to get in to college, but not the Ivy League

As if getting in to a top college wasn't hard enough, Covid-19 adds a new challenge.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many would-be freshmen have decided to postpone college rather than start their education online.

As a result, colleges and universities are well below their enrollment numbers for the 2020-2021 academic year, a report shows.

Overall, undergraduate enrollment fell 4% this year, according to data from National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, with incoming freshmen accounting for the biggest drop — sinking 16% from last fall.

With a number of undergraduates sitting this semester out, and many international students unable to enter the U.S., colleges and universities are even more concerned about hitting enrollment numbers going forward.

That could drive acceptance rates higher for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to Angel Perez, the CEO of the National Association for College Admission Counseling.

"Most have seen a loss of students," Perez said. "What may happen next year is that institutions will be looking for more students to fill their classes."

But although admissions counselors have expressed concern about falling enrollment, that doesn't mean college acceptance rates will rise across the board.

"At the very top tier you are not going to see a lot of movement, but those institutions, as well, are very concerned about enrollment," Perez said.

Enrollment fell the most at community colleges, followed by public four-year schools, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center found. Only private, for-profit colleges notched an enrollment gain in 2020.