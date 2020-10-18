Solar ETF soars as Biden leads in polls. Other groups that could benefit from a Democratic win

The solar energy trade is soaring.

Invesco's Solar ETF (TAN) has become one of the market's hottest exchange-traded funds, up almost 139% year to date and counting as former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in presidential election polls.

Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which would focus on promoting clean energy, has been a source of enthusiasm for investors anticipating a Biden victory come November.

But there are several other areas they should consider as well in the case of a Democratic defeat, three market analysts told CNBC's "ETF Edge" on Monday.

"If Biden wins, ... you're either going to buy infrastructure or look to industrials to take advantage of that," said Ed Rosenberg, senior vice president and head of ETFs at American Century.

A blue wave would lead to "investment across the board in infrastructure" and "better prospects and better earnings" for industrial companies in particular, Rosenberg predicted.

Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist at ProShares, pointed to his firm's DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) as a viable option.

"In that ETF, we actually hold the owners of the infrastructure assets, so, they have stable cash flows and a ticket to ... an uptick in spending so you're not sort of left holding the bag just in case we're wrong," Hyman said in the same interview.

TOLZ, which is down more than 16% year to date, counts American Tower, Crown Castle International, Enbridge, National Grid and Vinci as its top five holdings.

Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, also flagged Global X's U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE), calling it "another strong competitor in the infrastructure space" in the same interview.

PAVE's top five holdings are Fastenal, Rockwell Automation, United Rentals, Kansas City Southern and Eaton.

TAN and TOLZ each fell by less than half of 1% on Friday. PAVE climbed by less than half of 1%.

