Stocks in Japan to open higher as investors await China's GDP data

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the open, as investors await the release of China's GDP data.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks, The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,585 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,530. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,410.63. Japan's trade data for September is expected to be out at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up about 0.7%.