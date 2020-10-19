These are Citi's stock picks to buy — and sell — as China pledges to fight against climate change

Chinese workers walk on a section of the world's largest floating solar farm project during construction. The lake was created by a collapsed and flooded coal mine in Huainan, Anhui province, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

SINGAPORE — China, the world's largest carbon-emitting country, has doubled down on its pledge to go green and fight against climate change — and investors have an opportunity to cash in on this long-term development, analysts from Citi said. Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the United Nations General Assembly last month that his country aims to become carbon neutral by 2060. That means China would become a net-zero carbon emitter, which researchers in Reuters report said could slow global warming by 0.2-0.3 degrees Celsius this century. Citi analysts said in a recent report that much of China's effort to reduce emissions will translate into greater use of cleaner energy sources, while reducing the country's reliance on coal. That means companies in the renewable energy space will likely benefit in the long term, they added.

"Solar- and wind-related companies should be the biggest and most obvious beneficiaries from the shift to cleaner energy," the report read. "Beyond these, we like gas distributors ..., electric auto manufacturers and certain related industrial entities," it added. Citi's top "buy" ideas are five such Chinese companies: Solar glass firm Xinyi Solar;

Wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind;

Gas distributor ENN Energy;

Electric vehicle maker BYD;

and Ganfeng Lithium, a supplier of lithium hydroxide that's used to make batteries in electric vehicles.

Losers of China's green goals

China is currently reliant on coal for energy, but it "emits the most carbon among the various energy sources," said the Citi analysts. So, coal's share among China's energy mix is set to significantly decline in the coming decades for the country to reach its carbon neutral goal, they added.