What to watch today: Dow set to jump as investors hope for additional economic stimulus

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures pointed to a gain at Monday's open as investors held out hope that lawmakers and the White House can agree on a new package of coronavirus economic relief. However, rising coronavirus cases capped those gains. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell makes a virtual appearance at the IMF's annual meeting Monday morning. (CNBC)



The Dow and S&P 500 on Friday ended three-session losing streaks but gave up most of their gains in the final hour of trading as tech stocks sold off. The Nasdaq closed modestly lower for its fourth negative session in a row. As of Friday's close, all three benchmarks were about 3% away from their records. (CNBC) As the U.S. and many economies around the world continue to struggle under the weight of the pandemic, China's economy grew 4.9% year over year in the third quarter after an advance of 3.2% in the second quarter. China's gross domestic product contracted 6.8% in the first quarter. The coronavirus emerged in China late last year. (CNBC) Apple (AAPL) sold more iPhone 12 models in the first 24 hours of preorders last week than iPhone 11 models sold in the same period last year, according to top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities. However, for the full weekend of preorders, which ended Sunday, Kuo predicted Apple would sell fewer iPhone 12s than iPhone 11s over the same time frame. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

FedEx (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS) have told some of their largest shippers that most of their holiday capacity is already spoken for, according to The Wall Street Journal. The shipping crunch has sent retailers on a difficult search for alternatives, with companies like DHL and LaserShip already seeing holiday shipping availability booked months in advance. American Airlines (AAL) is planning a December return to service for the currently grounded Boeing (BA) 737 Max jet, pending Federal Aviation Administration recertification of the aircraft. American wil Philips (PHG) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, with the Amsterdam-based health technology company seeing increased demand for hospital equipment spurred by the pandemic. AMC Entertainment (AMC) –plans to resume operations at theaters in New York State on Oct. 23, meaning it will be operational in 44 of the 45 states in which it operates. Oilfield services company Halliburton (HAL) earned 11 cents per share for its latest quarter, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts, however, as lower oil prices impacted demand for the company's services. ConocoPhillips (COP) will buy rival energy producer Concho Resources (CXO) in an all-stock transaction valued at $9.7 billion. Concho shareholders will receive 1.46 ConocoPhillips shares for every share they now own. CNBC's David Faber had reported last week that the two sides were in late-stage talks about a possible deal. Kinross Gold (KGC), a gold mining company, is considering selling its North and South American gold mines and moving its primary stock listing to London, according to a report in the Globe and Mail newspaper. Cable operator Altice USA (ATUS) increased its unsolicited bid for Canadian cable company Cogeco to $8.4 billion from the prior $7.8 billion. It is also offering to sell Cogeco's Canadian assets to Canadian cable giant Rogers Communications for about $4 billion, which would leave it with all of Cogeco's U.S. assets. Politico reports that no Democratic state attorneys general are expected to join in an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit. The suit is expected to be filed this week.

WATERCOOLER