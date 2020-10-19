Jim Cramer says these 7 'thesis' stocks, including Peloton and Netflix, will go higher until coronavirus is controlled

Stocks such as Peloton and Netflix are likely to continue moving to the upside during the coronavirus pandemic, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday, even though the persistent strength sometimes defies fundamental metrics.

"Until we turn the corner on the pandemic, the earnings themselves are simply an abstraction for these thesis stocks and any disappointment is simply one more reason to buy them," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer said Peloton and Netflix are among a group of stocks he's dubbed the "magnificent seven," for the enthusiasm of the investor base that has helped push the stocks higher and higher in recent months. The other members of Cramer's list: PayPal, Square, Roku, Tesla, and Zoom Video Communications.

"Buyers don't seem to care how well the underlying companies are doing, they want to own those stocks regardless," Cramer said of the group. "In each case, the thesis is so powerful that it overwhelms any mundane attempt to figure out what the business might be worth."

He pointed to Netflix ahead of the company's scheduled earnings release Tuesday. The company has benefited from the pandemic, with movie theaters shuttered and consumers spending more time at home streaming content, Cramer said.

"No one's going to the movies anywhere around the world, which means the Netflix bull thesis must be true regardless of what the company says when it reports," he said. "If the stock goes down after it reports tomorrow, history says buy it anyway regardless of the results."

Cramer said Netflix, shares of which have rallied about 64% in 2020, continues to benefit from being considered a growth stock. Equities with that classification "are always worth buying into weakness, until something goes wrong and the story falls apart," he said. "And right now, the buyers and the investors don't think that's even within reason."