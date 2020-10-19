Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Hershey, RH & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Guggenheim upgraded Bristol Myers to buy from neutral.
  • Jefferies initiated RH as underperform.
  • Bank of America downgraded VF Corp to underperform from neutral.
  • Citi initiated Hershey as buy.
  • Wedbush raised its price target on Tesla to $500 from $475.
  • Argus downgraded UnitedHealth to hold from buy.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday: