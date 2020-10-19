Stock futures rise as Pelosi, Mnuchin work toward stimulus deal

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2020.

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday evening ahead of a deadline for a new fiscal stimulus deal from Washington.

Futures contracts for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 100 points, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.

The move in futures comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin "continued to narrow their differences" in a Monday afternoon phone call to discuss another stimulus package, according to Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill. The speaker said that Tuesday is the deadline to reach an agreement before the Nov. 3 election.

The stock market suffered a broad decline during Monday's session, with the Dow shedding 410 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both losing just over 1.6%. All 11 S&P sectors finished in the red. The slump marked the fourth down day in five for the Dow and the S&P 500, while it was the fifth-straight negative session for the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Stimulus negotiations have hung over the market for months after the main provisions from the CARES Act expired at the end of July. Since then, job growth has slowed but consumer spending has continued to recover. However, some indicators have shown that savings built up by the massive economic relief package are starting to run out.

House Democrats have passed two additional relief bills that found no traction in the Republican-controlled Senate, which is moving to vote on a $500 billion targeted relief package later this week. The most recent bill from House Democrats was $2.2 trillion, while the counteroffers from the White House have crept up to about $1.9 trillion in recent weeks.

Tuesday's session could also see volatile trading around corporate earnings. Consumer products company Procter & Gamble will release results before the bell, while Snap and streaming video giant Netflix will report after the market closes.