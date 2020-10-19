The Match 3 golf tournament set for Nov. 27 to benefit Black colleges

Peyton Manning hits his tee shot on the third hole during the Pro-Am of The Memorial Tournament Presented By Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on May 30, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio.

Turner Sports' The Match 3 is officially set.

The popular celebrity golf outing will feature Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning and air on WarnerMedia's TNT network on Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET.

The outing, titled "The Match: Champions for Change" will "uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports," the network said in its release.

The Match 2 was one of the most-watched sporting events during the pandemic, attracting an average of 5.8 million viewers on May 24 and peaking at 6.3 million viewers. The second installment of the golf event raised $20 million for Covid-19 relief efforts.