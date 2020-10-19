The Match 3 golf tournament set for Nov. 27 to benefit Black colleges

Turner Sports' The Match 3 is officially set.
The popular celebrity golf outing will feature Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning and air on WarnerMedia's TNT network on Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. ET.
The outing, titled "The Match: Champions for Change" will "uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports," the network said in its release.
The Match 2 was one of the most-watched sporting events during the pandemic, attracting an average of 5.8 million viewers on May 24 and peaking at 6.3 million viewers. The second installment of the golf event raised $20 million for Covid-19 relief efforts.
The Match 2 also featured Tiger Woods and National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, alongside Manning and Mickelson. The Match 3 will pair Barkley and Mickelson against Curry and Manning.
"I'm excited to return for the third edition of Capital One's The Match and get out on the course with these three legendary athletes," said Mickelson in a statement. "While we may need a handicap for Chuck, I'm looking forward to playing with Peyton and Stephen and to help raise money for another important cause."
Sports betting company DraftKings will serve as "content integration partner" for The Match 3, and Turner's Bleacher Report app will "provide exclusive live content" for the event.
Other corporate sponsors include Michelob Ultra and Oxigen water. Curry recently became an equity partner in the Oxigen brand.