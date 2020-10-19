Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live to the International Monetary Fund

[The stream is slated to start at 8 a.m.ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Monday morning to the International Monetary Fund.

Powell's remarks are part of a session on "Cross-Border Payments and Digital Currencies." He is participating in a panel discussion that will include a question-and-answer exchange. The Fed is in the midst of developing its own digital payments that will be unveiled over the course of the next several years.

