Heidi Heitkamp op-ed: Working-class voters, your ballot is your health, and the stakes are higher than ever

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra understands the significance of the ACA, explaining, "the ACA has been life-changing and now through this pandemic, we can all see the value in having greater access to quality health care at affordable prices." Trump wants to reduce protections for patients with pre-existing conditions to lower premiums. However, as Becerra recognizes, taking away health care for patients during a pandemic would only worsen our health crisis. The focus now must be on curtailing the high costs of health care for both urban and rural Americans. The U.S. has the highest per capita health-care spending in the world but lags behind other developed nations in health outcomes and life expectancy. There is no reason for us to be spending more than any other country in the world while seeing our health results decline at the same time. We need to focus our efforts on controlling costs and improving outcomes for patients, so hard-working Americans can invest in their futures and not risk facing a global pandemic without insurance. Trump's plan to repeal the ACA, without any alternative, will leave millions of Americans lacking health coverage and facing exorbitantly high out-of-pocket costs. Instead of going backward on health coverage, we need to expand the ACA to alleviate the individual health care burden. Heidi Heitkamp served as the first female senator elected from North Dakota from 2013-2019 and is co-founder of the One Country Project.