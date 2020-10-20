Coronavirus likely to become as 'endemic' as the flu and a vaccine might not be able to stop it, top UK scientist says

Health workers are dressing with protective suits and face maks. The collection of swab samples by medical staff in the drive-in testing center of San Filippo Neri hospital in Roma, Italy on October 19, 2020.

LONDON — Covid-19 is likely to become as "endemic" as the annual flu virus, according to the U.K.'s chief scientific advisor.

Some potential vaccines are in late--stage clinical trials, but Patrick Vallance said none is not likely to eradicate the virus.

"The notion of eliminating Covid from anywhere is not right, because it will come back," he said, noting there had only been one human disease "truly eradicated" thanks to a highly effective vaccine and that was smallpox.

"We can't be certain, but I think it's unlikely we will end up with a truly sterilizing vaccine, (that is) something that completely stops infection, and it's likely this disease will circulate and be endemic, that's my best assessment," Vallance told the National Security Strategy Committee in London on Monday.

"Clearly as management becomes better, as you get vaccination which would decrease the chance of infection and the severity of disease ... this then starts to look more like annual flu than anything else, and that may be the direction we end up going," he said.