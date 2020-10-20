DOJ to file antitrust lawsuit against Google

U.S. Attorney General William Barr delivers opening remarks at a summit on "Combating Anti-Semitism" at the Justice Department in Washington, July 15, 2019.

The Department of Justice will file its antitrust lawsuit against Google Tuesday, which will reportedly focus on the tech giant's dominance in online search.

Eleven Republican state attorneys general have joined the DOJ as plaintiffs in the case: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, South Carolina and Texas, according to an open docket of the case filed Tuesday morning.

Google's stock barely moved following news of the suit. Shares were slightly positive as of Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit is the culmination of a more than year-long investigation into the company's business practices. Google was previously the subject of a U.S. antitrust investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over its search product, but the agency closed that probe in 2013 without charges. A leaked document published by The Wall Street Journal later showed staff had recommended bringing a case on several grounds.

Google has also faced penalties for alleged competition violations abroad, most notably in the European Union. The commission's competition authority has waged over $9 billion in fines against Google in two separate cases focused on its shopping price comparison product and Android mobile operating system.

But the DOJ lawsuit marks the first time a serious antitrust charge has been brought against Google on the federal level in its home country. Attorneys general from every state besides Alabama have also been probing Google's practices. California's attorney general has not confirmed its investigation, but Politico reported last month that the state had opened its own probe separate from the multistate effort led by Texas.

Attorney General Bill Barr had pushed staff in the Antitrust Division to bring a case against Google by the end of September, though most of the roughly 40 lawyers working on the probe wanted more time to craft a more thorough case, The New York Times first reported. Disagreements about how to approach the case between the Republican Justice Department and the state-led probe including mostly Democratic AGs had stalled the decision to bring a case, Politico reported last month.

Google did not immediately provide a statement on the expected suit.