'High beta' stocks are jumping on stimulus hopes — Here are the top performers

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
Investors are piling into the so-called high beta stocks to take advantage of the market rebound on hopes for a new stimulus deal before the election.
Beta refers to a stock's tendency to rise or fall along with the broad market. Stocks with a high beta tend to move up more than the market on a positive day, and vice-versa.
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB), which tracks the 100 highest beta stocks in the S&P 500, jumped 1.6% on Tuesday, on pace for its best day since October 8.
The ETF contains a number of beaten-down names and economically sensitive industries such as regional banks, consumer discretionary and energy. Here are the stocks leading the way.