'Free money': How 2 simple words helped me grow $100,000 in retirement savings—in just 5 years

After graduating from college in 2004, I landed my first full-time job as a technology consultant, with an annual salary of $54,000. At the time, my investment strategy was non-existent. Browsing through my new-hire documentation and seeing the words 401(k) and employer-sponsored retirement plan left me thinking, "Huh?" I almost immediately dismissed the idea of signing up for a 401(k) after reading about it, because retirement, as it was defined in the guide (age 65), was a whole other lifetime away for me.

The 2 words that kick-started my finances

But then, on the second day of orientation, just as I was getting ready to tune out during the overview of my employer-sponsored retirement plans and their 401(k), I heard the words "free money" and I instantly perked up. Those two simple words were a complete game-changer for me. I learned my employer was offering a free contribution match of 100% up to 6% of my own contributions. I might not have known or even cared about the 401(k) at the time, but I knew a good deal when I saw one, so I signed up and made sure I contributed just enough to get the full match. It took a few months to be fully enrolled, but as soon as I saw how quickly the money was accumulating, I got interested in contributing more than was required to get the match.

Educate yourself, and learn from mistakes

I was also curious about how investing worked, so I started reading books and learned what mutual funds, expense ratios, diversification and asset allocation were. I even opened my own non-retirement brokerage account and created watchlists for individual stocks that I liked. Of course, while I was doing all of this, I made mistakes. I bought stocks because they were "hot." I panicked when the market fell and sold too quickly, losing money as a result. I happily cashed out of stocks that had made returns, only to be deflated when I saw the taxes I had to pay (which I had no idea about) at the end of the year. My mistakes were costly, but they taught me how investing worked and established my comfort level with risk.

From $0 to $100,000 in retirement savings

During my time at that first job, my money was invested in the limited mutual fund offerings they had. I built my contributions up to where I was not only getting the full match, but also maxing out my allowable contributions. Once I left, four years later, I had well over $70,000 in that 401(k) from my contributions, my employer's match, and the gains I had earned from my investments in the stock market. I couldn't believe it! I then rolled my retirement money over into a traditional IRA and invested my money in my choice of index funds. As soon I was eligible to invest in my new employer's plan, I did that as well. This time, not only was I getting my employer's full match, but I decided to fully max out my contributions right away. In five short years, the retirement plan I had with my new employer grew to over $100,000. Since I began contributing to the plan almost right away, I didn't give myself a chance to get used to seeing that money included as part of my paycheck, so I didn't miss it. Instead, I was focused on my investments in my non-retirement accounts, my savings, real estate, and my side hustles.

Little drops make the ocean mighty