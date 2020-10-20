No. 1 equity strategist Kolanovic says the move to value stocks has legs no matter who wins election

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

JPMorgan's top-rated equity strategist Marko Kolanovic is calling for a big rotation into beaten-down value stocks after 2020's wild ride, and he believes this forecast will come true regardless of the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

Kolanovic, the bank's head of macro quantitative and derivatives strategy, was ranked No.1 in Institutional Investor's 2020 All-America Research Team's equity-linked strategies as well as thematic research. He was also among the six analysts to join the publication's "Hall of Famers" — the most elite class of researchers.

The JPMorgan strategist stood out from the rest on Wall Street during an unprecedented year for correctly calling the market bottom in March and the subsequent rebound to new record highs. Kolanovic told Institutional Investor that it was perhaps the biggest call of his career.

Kolanovic has a Ph.D. in theoretical physics and he's famous for using alternative and quantitative data to predict the stock market's ups and downs.

The strategist broke down his latest market call on Tuesday and detailed why he believes the move to value has legs.