No. 1 internet analyst Brian Nowak weighs in on antitrust lawsuit against Google

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
Institutional Investor's No. 1 rated internet analyst said it's too soon to know the long-term ramifications of the antitrust lawsuit against Google-parent Alphabet.
"This is going to be a long process," Morgan Stanley senior internet analyst Brian Nowak said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Tuesday. "This is a process that is going to involve years not quarters in getting a resolution."
Nowak was named the No. 1 internet analyst for 2020 by Institutional Investor magazine on Tuesday.