No. 1 internet analyst Brian Nowak weighs in on antitrust lawsuit against Google

American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.

Institutional Investor's No. 1 rated internet analyst said it's too soon to know the long-term ramifications of the antitrust lawsuit against Google-parent Alphabet.

"This is going to be a long process," Morgan Stanley senior internet analyst Brian Nowak said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Tuesday. "This is a process that is going to involve years not quarters in getting a resolution."

Nowak was named the No. 1 internet analyst for 2020 by Institutional Investor magazine on Tuesday.