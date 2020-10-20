Skip Navigation
No. 1 internet analyst Brian Nowak weighs in on antitrust lawsuit against Google

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
American multinational technology company Google logo seen at Googleplex, the corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc.
Alex Tai | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Institutional Investor's No. 1 rated internet analyst said it's too soon to know the long-term ramifications of the antitrust lawsuit against Google-parent Alphabet.

"This is going to be a long process," Morgan Stanley senior internet analyst Brian Nowak said on CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Tuesday. "This is a process that is going to involve years not quarters in getting a resolution."

Nowak was named the No. 1 internet analyst for 2020 by Institutional Investor magazine on Tuesday.