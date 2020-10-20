'Economic and social consequences will last a lot longer than the virus itself,' says OECD's Gurria

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) General Secretary Angel Gurria gestures as he addresses a meeting at OECD headquarters in Paris on June 7, 2017.

LONDON — The global economy must fundamentally transform in order to avoid going back to the status quo that got us here, global finance leaders said Tuesday.

As policymakers around the world attempt to plot an economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis amid a resurgence in infections in the U.S., Europe and various countries around the world, leading figures at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Jobs Reset Summit called for an overhaul of the global economy.

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni told a CNBC-moderated panel that the coronavirus could be used as a "driver for transformation."

"We had a strong response from the European Union, unprecedented, and the issue is will we be able to use this common response to transform our economies, not only to go back to normal?" Gentiloni said. He added that a push toward sustainability, greater digital competitiveness and progress toward economic inclusiveness would be essential in facilitating this transformation.