On the heels of Amazon Prime Day’s success, more Black Friday-like deals are starting

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but other sales are just getting started.
On the heels of Prime Day's success, "Black Friday deals are arriving sooner, lasting longer and — hopefully — saving us a lot of money," according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com.
Typically, prices don't hit bottom until Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday. This year, however, retailers are jumping the gun on holiday discounts and even offering price guarantees throughout the season.
To account for low inventory and potential shipping delays, Ramhold advises shoppers to start their holiday shopping early and make purchases as soon as prices begin to drop.
"Put together a list of everything you are looking for," she said. "If you see rock-bottom prices, go ahead and get them."
Here's a look at some of the deals already out there:
"That's a good way to get people shopping now," Ramhold said. "It's going to be such a weird year — if I see something at a good price on Nov. 1, I will snatch that up right away."