On the heels of Amazon Prime Day’s success, more Black Friday-like deals are starting

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but other sales are just getting started.

On the heels of Prime Day's success, "Black Friday deals are arriving sooner, lasting longer and — hopefully — saving us a lot of money," according to Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com.

Typically, prices don't hit bottom until Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday or Cyber Monday. This year, however, retailers are jumping the gun on holiday discounts and even offering price guarantees throughout the season.

To account for low inventory and potential shipping delays, Ramhold advises shoppers to start their holiday shopping early and make purchases as soon as prices begin to drop.

"Put together a list of everything you are looking for," she said. "If you see rock-bottom prices, go ahead and get them."

Here's a look at some of the deals already out there:

Walmart is kicking off Black Friday online and in-store as early as Nov. 4 with a three-part event called Black Friday Deals. Discounts include a 55" Roku Smart TV for $148 and a Lenovo IdeaPad for $149.

is kicking off Black Friday online and in-store as early as Nov. 4 with a three-part event called Black Friday Deals. Discounts include a 55" Roku Smart TV for $148 and a Lenovo IdeaPad for $149. Amazon's Holiday Dash deals event is already underway. Savings include 30% off Lego sets, Pokemon and Hot Wheels, as well as 40% off Levi's and up to half off Bissell vacuums.

Holiday Dash deals event is already underway. Savings include 30% off Lego sets, Pokemon and Hot Wheels, as well as 40% off Levi's and up to half off Bissell vacuums. Best Buy has also released some Black Friday-level pricing on TV sets, laptops, headphones and home theater equipment. In addition, the electronics retailer is offering a price guarantee, which means if the price goes lower before Nov. 28, you can get a refund for the difference.

has also released some Black Friday-level pricing on TV sets, laptops, headphones and home theater equipment. In addition, the electronics retailer is offering a price guarantee, which means if the price goes lower before Nov. 28, you can get a refund for the difference. Target is extending its Black Friday into a month-long sale with deals both in-store and online throughout November on home, electronics and clothing. And, similarly to Best Buy, shoppers can get a price adjustment if the sale price falls further up until Dec. 24. Target will even match a lower price at another retailer it if it falls within a 14-day period.

"That's a good way to get people shopping now," Ramhold said. "It's going to be such a weird year — if I see something at a good price on Nov. 1, I will snatch that up right away."

