Pro-Trump super PAC America First Action raised over $42 million in September

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, October 19, 2020.

Pro-Trump super PAC America First Action had its biggest fundraising month of the year in September, just in time for the home stretch of the presidential campaign.

America First Action raised just over $42 million last month. Some of the top donors included Ike Perlmutter, the chairman of Marvel Entertainment and a reputed outside advisor to President Donald Trump on the Department of Veterans Affairs. Perlmutter and his wife, Laura, combined to give $21 million to the committee.

Republican megadonor Timothy Mellon gave $10 million. Trish Dugan, a Florida-based benefactor to Scientology, gave $2 million. Billionaire Diane Hendricks gave another $2 million.

The PAC has spent millions blasting Biden over the TV airwaves and online, including in the key states of Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio. The group plans to announce another round of spending later this week. With their successful September fundraising haul, the PAC finished raising over $75 million in the third quarter. Their nonprofit, America First Policies, brought in just over $20 million over the past three months.

With two weeks until Election Day, and millions already voting, the Trump and Biden campaigns, and related groups, are spending millions of dollars to make their last push.

Biden finished raising over $383 million last month, while Trump's team brought in a notch above $240 million.

Another pro-Trump super PAC, Preserve America, raised over $80 million in the third quarter, with $75 million coming in September from casino magnate Sheldon Adelson and his wife, Miriam.

CNBC first reported that Adelson was preparing a last minute spending blitz in support of Trump.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, most pro-Biden super PACs had yet to file their September fundraising disclosures. Priorities USA previously announced it raised over $92 million across its three entities in the third quarter, which includes a super PAC.