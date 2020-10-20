Procter & Gamble beats estimates as sales jump 9%, raises forecast

Procter and Gamble Co. Crest brand toothpaste is arranged for a photograph taken in Hastings on Hudson, New York, U.S., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Procter & Gamble on Tuesday reported its quarterly revenue rose 9% as the coronavirus pandemic continued to fuel demand for its cleaning and laundry products.

On the heels of a strong quarter, P&G raised its sales outlook for fiscal 2021.

Shares of the company rose 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.63 vs. $1.42 expected

Revenue: $19.32 billion vs. $18.38 billion expected

The company reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.28 billion, or $1.63 per share, up from $3.59 billion, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of $1.42 per share.

Net sales rose 9% to $19.32 billion, topping expectations of $18.38 billion.

P&G now expects sales growth of 3% to 4% during fiscal 2021, up from its prior forecast of 1% to 3%. Organic revenue is now forecast to rise between 4% to 5%, higher than its previous outlook of 2% to 4%.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.