Shoppers plan to visit fewer stores than ever this holiday season, survey says

A new survey predicts shoppers will visit fewer stores than ever this holiday season, ratcheting up the pressure on retailers to capture customers.

Consumers are planning to visit just 5.2 retail stores on average, consulting firm Deloitte found in its annual holiday survey. That's down from seven last year, 6.9 in 2018 and 5.7 in 2017. It marks a record low for the survey, which polled 4,012 consumers from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15.

Part of the reason for the drop-off is because safety remains top of mind for consumers, said Rod Sides, a vice chairman of retail and distribution at Deloitte. The survey found that 51% of people are anxious about going to stores this holiday season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If I can go fewer places and if I can check [more] things off my list ... I think that's going to bode well for mass retailers," Sides said in an interview. "We're all used to going there, and we're used to their safety protocols," he said about big-box chains, that sell a little bit of everything, like Walmart and Target.