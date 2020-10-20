After years as CEO of UBS, Sergio Ermotti outlines where he thinks markets are headed

LONDON — Don't underestimate current geopolitical uncertainties, was Sergio Ermotti's parting gift as he delivered his last results as the boss of the Swiss bank UBS.

Speaking to CNBC Tuesday, he said: "We speak a lot about stimulus and Covid-related matters but the geopolitical uncertainties in Europe and also in the Sino-U.S. relationship is still there and they're there to stay. So we shouldn't underestimate that."

European politicians have struggled to alleviate tensions with Turkey, Russia and Belarus — just to name a few recent issues. At the same time, the trade spat between the United States and China is not fully resolved despite the signing of a "phase one" agreement.

In addition, there's a lot of focus on who will win the U.S. presidential election, due next month.