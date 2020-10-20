The money race between Trump and Biden heats up with two weeks left: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Brian Schwartz breaks down the big fundraising haul from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and what it means for the presidential race with exactly two weeks until Election Day.

Here's what else happened today:

Netflix loses the battle, but it's still on target to win Wall Street's war

The quarterly results shouldn't distract faithful Netflix bulls from the driving reason they've been investing in the company, summed up concisely in three sentences from the company's shareholder letter.

DOJ lawsuit against Google is 'almost an exact copy' of Microsoft case, says antitrust professor

The U.S. government's antitrust argument against Google is highly reminiscent of the landmark lawsuit it brought against Microsoft, Columbia University law professor Timothy Wu told CNBC.

The Department of Justice sued Google on Tuesday for what it claims are unlawful practices that allowed Google to amass monopoly power in online search. The DOJ alleges Google has cut off competitors from key distribution channels to retain its dominance.

"The challenge I think for this suit is even though I think they chose their best lawsuit, it's almost an exact copy of the Microsoft case they won in the '90s," said Wu, who is credited with coining the term "net neutrality." He has taught at Columbia Law School since 2006 and has worked at the Federal Trade Commission, including when it conducted a probe of Google that resulted in no charges in 2013.