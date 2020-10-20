This is the best all-around ETF to bet on clean energy, says Bank of America

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

When it comes to clean energy exchanged-traded funds, the devil is in the details and there's one fund that is the clear winner for investors, according to Bank of America.

"We have an overall favorable view of the category owing to a combination of factors including institutional asset pledges, diversification needs, and public interest," the firm said in a recent note to clients. "But significant performance dispersion across the group shows the wide range of approaches towards building a portfolio of clean energy stocks is an important consideration for investors."