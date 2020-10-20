Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Chipotle, Peloton, Chevron, Dave & Buster's

BMO upgraded Dave & Buster's to outperform from market perform.
Credit Suisse reinstated Chevron as outperform.
Macquarie raised its price target on Peloton to $150 from $125.
Piper Sandler upgraded Workday to overweight from neutral.
Berenberg initiated Sprout Social as buy.
Loop Capital raised its price target on Chipotle to $1,600 from $1,400.
JPMorgan upgraded Brunswick to overweight from equal weight.
Customers wait outside of a Chipotle restaurant as they wait to enter in order to place an order as Florida continues with its Phase 1 of reopening the state during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 19, 2020, in Aventura, FL.