Top officials and business leaders discuss a possible 'reset' for the global economy

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the global economy and put millions of jobs on the line in the process. With that in mind, some of world's top economic officials and business leaders are debating how to recover from the crisis in a way that looks beyond mainstream financial metrics like GDP.

Hear from European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, World Economic Forum Managing Director Saadia Zahidi, Unilever CEO Alan Jope and Manpower CEO Jonas Prising on how they're thinking about an economic "reset," in a WEF panel hosted by CNBC anchor Steve Sedgwick.

