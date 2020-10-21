Analyst who called Netflix's subscriber miss has big worries about the stock

The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California.

An analyst who predicted Netflix's earnings and subscriber miss said Wednesday that she has two main concerns about the stock going forward.

Shares of the streaming video giant were under pressure Wednesday after the company's third-quarter results showed weaker-than-expected earnings and subscriber additions. Needham's Laura Martin, one of the top analysts in the internet and entertainment space according to TipRanks, cut her estimates for the quarter on Oct. 8, warning of a rough report ahead.