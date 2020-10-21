Asia-Pacific stocks edge higher as investors watch U.S. coronavirus stimulus talks

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade as investors continue to watch for developments on U.S. coronavirus stimulus.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 added 0.36% in early trade while the Topix index gained 0.94%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.35%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia edged higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.19%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.11% higher.

Shares of Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong will be watched after the company on Wednesday announced that about 5,900 employees will be laid off as part of a restructuring plan. The airline's subsidiary Cathay Dragon will also cease to operate with effect from today.

Investor focus on Wednesday will likely be on stimulus negotiations stateside. The Trump administration and Democrats made progress in negotiations on Tuesday but major differences remain, according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"Even if a deal is not agreed to before November, there are high hopes there will be a package after the election," Tapas Strickland, director of economics at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.