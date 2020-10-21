ATM fees didn't increase in 2020 for the first time in 15 years—here's why

For the first time in 15 years, banks aren't charging you more to access your own money, according to an analysis from Bankrate.

Like clockwork, out-of-network ATM fees hit record highs each year since 2004, the personal finance site found. But this year, the average cost actually dipped slightly compared to 2019, falling to $4.64 from $4.72. That's the lowest level seen since 2016.

The dip can be attributed to many banks offering temporary fee waivers related to the Covid-19 pandemic, Bankrate found. It includes the surcharge banks levy on non-customers who use their ATMs, now at an average of $3.08, and the penalty banks charge their customers when they use another institution's ATM, now an average of $1.56.

Bankrate analyzed fees on interest and non-interest bearing accounts, as well as debit and ATM fees at 10 banks and thrifts in the 25 largest U.S. metro areas this summer.

To avoid the fees completely, stick to your bank's ATM network, suggests Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst. Many institutions offer digital maps of ATM locations to make this easier to do.

"One other option is getting cash back at the point of sale when using a debit card," McBride says. "Banks don't charge and very few merchants do either, amounting to a free withdrawal."