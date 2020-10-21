Skip Navigation
LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus live updates: Eli Lilly brings in drug plant consultants; study finds factors contributing to 'long Covid'

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

A loose deadline for a coronavirus stimulus deal came and went Tuesday, with no agreement between Democrats and White House negotiators. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi downplayed the 48-hour shot clock and said the sides had narrowed their differences. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows indicated talks could resume Wednesday, with hope for a relief deal by the weekend.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 40.8 million 
  • Global deaths: At least 1.12 million
  • U.S. cases: More than 8.27 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 221,083