A Swiss flag flies over a sign of Credit Suisse in Bern, Switzerland

European renewables, Chinese tech and defense stocks are among the top 10 global equity opportunities over the coming years, according to Credit Suisse.

In a research report Tuesday, Credit Suisse analysts assume an expected macroeconomic backdrop in which 2021 global GDP (gross domestic product) growth slows but remains above trend, with a "very high" chance of a Covid-19 vaccine, a weaker dollar and sharply rising inflation expectations.