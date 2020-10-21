The EU makes market history with record demand for its 'social' bonds

LONDON —The European Union has made a historic debut on the bond markets as it looks to fund the region's recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

The bloc was after 17 billion euros ($20.15 billion) in the bond market on Tuesday to fund its coronavirus-related unemployment scheme, known as SURE. However, the demand from investors was well above that amount, reaching 233 billion euros ($276 billion) — which it said was a record orderbook and the largest supranational transaction ever launched.

"With this operation, the European Commission has made a first step towards entering the major league in global debt capital markets. It is the highest amount ever borrowed in the history of the EU," European Commission Johannes Hahn, in charge of the bond sale, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The milestone was important for the EU as it gears up to become one of the region's biggest borrowers alongside individual countries such as France and Italy.

In the wake of the pandemic, the political bloc has agreed to tap the markets to fund investments and projects to revive the economy.